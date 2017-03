Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos attends the 2015 budget debate at Parliament in Madrid October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID Spain's current account should register a surplus of around 1.5 percent of gross domestic product this year, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday, worth around 15 billion euros ($17.62 billion).

Low oil prices would save the country about 15 billion euros this year, the minister added.

Spain's current account was in surplus to the tune of 311 million euros in October, according to the latest data from the Bank of Spain.

