MADRID Spain's economy grew by at least 0.7 percent on a quarterly basis in the first quarter, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.

"The deceleration is not evident in the first quarter of this year ... everything points to very similar growth to last year, of at least 0.7 percent," De Guindos said.

Spanish Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 0.7 percent quarter on quarter in the last three months of 2016.

