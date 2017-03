MADRID Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said he expects economic growth in the fourth quarter to be in line with the 0.5 percent rise registered in the third, putting the country on track to meeting its 2014 target.

"The scarce indicators seen until now indicate an evolution very similar to the fourth quarter. Therefore, the 1.3 percent growth target for the full year is guaranteed," de Guindos said, according to a transcript of a speech in parliament.

