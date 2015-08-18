FTSE dips as Fed minutes, risk-off mood weigh
LONDON British shares dropped on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicated the bank would shrink its balance sheet later this year.
MADRID The Governor of the Bank of Spain said on Tuesday that he saw a risk that the government's deficit target may not be met, but by a small degree.
"There is a risk of not meeting the deficit target, it's true, but not by an enormous margin, by a small margin," Luis Maria Linde told a parliamentary committee.
He added that further consolidation in the banking sector was "not impossible", given a backdrop of regulatory change and a profitability challenge.
LONDON Unilever promised a multi-billion euro programme of shareholder rewards on Thursday after a corporate rethink sparked by a takeover approach from Kraft Heinz, aiming to prove it can generate lucrative returns as an independent company.
LONDON Ryanair , Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as it fears the lack of clarity over Brexit will cause major travel disruption and hit demand.