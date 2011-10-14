MADRID Spain will meet its public deficit target of 6 percent of GDP this year, Economy Minister Elena Salgado said on Friday.

The government will also unveil shortly its plans to ensure Spain's heavily-indebted autonomous regions meet their tough 2011 deficit targets, Salgado said during a press conference after the cabinet meeting.

Spain's 17 regions account for around half of the Spanish budget and there are fears that they will knock the central government's budget deficit target off course. Spain's public deficit was 9.3 percent of GDP in 2010.

Standard & Poor's cut Spain's credit rating on Friday, citing high unemployment, tightening credit and high private-sector debt among reasons for cutting the nation's long-term rating to AA- from AA.

