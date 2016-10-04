MADRID, The number of people in Spain registering as jobless rose by 0.62 percent in September from a month earlier, or by 22,801 people, leaving 3.72 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Tuesday.

September marked the second straight month of rising unemployment as the jobs boost of a strong tourist seasons wears off.

In seasonally adjusted terms, registered unemployment dropped by 16,906 people, the ministry said.

The end of the tourist season prompted a jobless rise in the service industry of 39,268 people, while unemployment fell, to a lesser amount, in agriculture, industry and construction.

The total number of workers paying in to the social security system rose 12,025 people to 17.71 million, the ministry said.

The monthly jobless figure shows the number of workers registered as employed, while the quarterly unemployment data, which stood at 20 percent in the second quarter, is calculated from a survey by the National Statistics Institute.

