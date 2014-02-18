MADRID Spain's economy will grow by around 1 percent this year after emerging from a two-year recession in 2013, Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde said on Tuesday.

His prediction, made to journalists after an event in Madrid on Tuesday, echoes other recent upbeat forecasts. Economy Minister Luis de Guindos also said at the end of January that he expected an expansion of close to 1 percent this year, compared to an official projection of 0.7 percent.

"The most likely recovery in the next few months will be through relatively moderate activity growth. Internal demand will continue to gain weight, though within a very gradual recovery," Linde said during a speech.

Spain's economy has been in and out of recession since 2008 after a burst property bubble left millions unemployed, gutted the banking sector and sent domestic demand tumbling. Strong exports and slowly improving internal demand helped boost growth in the third quarter.

Final fourth quarter data on economic activity will be published February 27, though preliminary figures show Spain's economy contracted 1.2 percent last year. The Bank of Spain is expected to make its own annual growth forecast update before the end of March.

