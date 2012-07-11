FTSE 100 nudges higher as financials rally
LONDON UK shares advanced on Friday as financials rose, with earnings in focus among smaller firms as Beazley jumped after a strong set of results.
MADRID Spanish Prime Minster Rajoy said on Wednesday that banks will have more than 10 years to return European Union loans.
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Clare Kane)
LONDON Britain's RMT transport union said on Friday it was suspending a three-day strike due to start on Sunday, which had looked set to cause widespread closures to London Underground stations, disrupting travel for millions of Londoners.
WASHINGTON The United States on Friday sanctioned 13 individuals and 12 entities under U.S. Iran sanctions authority, days after the White House had put Iran "on notice" over a ballistic missile test and other activities.