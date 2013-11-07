New cars are seen in a carpark near Barcelona, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID Spain's calendar-adjusted industrial output grew in September for the first time since early 2011, according to official figures on Thursday, supporting preliminary data that showed the economy emerged from recession in the third quarter.

Spain has languished in an economic slump since a property bubble burst in 2008, dragged down by depressed private consumption in the face of record high unemployment.

"All the indicators point to a turnaround, and that we're entering in to growth. The doubt remains on whether it will be strong or weak, but it's clear we're passing from a period of recession to a period of growth," said Nicolas Lopez, analyst at Madrid broker M&G Valores.

Industrial output rose by a surprise 1.4 percent year-on-year in September, the National Statistics Institute showed, beating expectations of a 1.5 percent contraction. The headline figure was lifted by relatively strong growth in capital goods production including the automotive sector, a key element of Spain's exports.

The last time the indicator grew on an annual basis was in February 2011.

In August output fell 2.1 percent, below a preliminary reading for a 2 percent drop.

Third quarter data from the national statistics institute show 0.1 percent quarterly growth in gross domestic product, lifted by exports and the first expansion in over two years while surveys point to a slight rise in growth in October.

