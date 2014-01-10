MADRID Spain's industrial output rose in November, its biggest yearly jump in nearly three years, official data showed on Friday boosted by a favourable annual comparison after tax hikes last year.

Spain emerged from a two-year recession in the third quarter, thanks to strong exports and recovering domestic demand, but industry is still struggling to reverse a deep slump that has lasted years.

Output in the fourth quarter overall was likely to be broadly unchanged from the previous period, analysts said, meaning industry would likely be less of a boost to gross domestic product in the fourth quarter compared to the previous period despite November's encouraging figure.

"There are not many signs yet that we're seeing a recovery with any significant momentum in Spain," said Ben May, analyst at Captital Economics.

Spain's calendar-adjusted industrial output rose 2.6 percent on year in November, data from the National Statistics Institute showed.

In October, output fell 1.3 percent, revised down from a preliminary reading for a 0.8 percent fall.

