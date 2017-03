MADRID Spain's calendar-adjusted industrial output rose 1.7 percent year-on-year in December, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Friday, compared to a revised rise of 2.4 percent in November.

Industrial production grew for the first time in September after two years of contraction, then shrank again in October.

Spain's economy grew 0.3 percent quarter on quarter in the last three months of 2013, boosted by exports and improving domestic demand, according to preliminary data.

