MADRID, Spain's manufacturing sector grew at the slowest pace since December 2013 in October, a business survey showed on Monday, as job creation slowed to the lowest level in a year.

Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of manufacturing companies stood at 51.3 in October, down from 51.7 in September but marking the 23rd straight month above the 50-point line separating growth from contraction.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had on average expected the index to rise to 52.0.

"It's looking like a low-key end to the year for the Spanish manufacturing sector as growth rates for output, new orders and employment have all slowed to a crawl in recent months," economist at Markit Andrew Harker said.

Spain goes to the polls on Dec. 20 as many voters, disenchanted with the traditional left and right after a long

economic slump, turn to new and inexperienced parties including the market-friendly Ciudadanos and the anti-austerity Podemos.

"The forthcoming election is likely resulting in some caution among firms and clients alike as they wait to see the

outcome of the December vote," Harker said.

Factories took on staff at a slower rate in October, according to Markit, with the employment subindex falling to

50.7 in October from 52.7 a month earlier. It was the lowest reading since October 2014.

