MADRID The vast majority of Spaniards believe it is inevitable the country will be rescued by the European Union as their confidence in the government continues to slide, according to a poll published on Sunday.

Seventy-two percent of those questioned by polling agency Metroscopia thought Spain would be rescued by the EU, up from 62 percent who believed the same a month ago.

Spain fell back into recession at the end of last year and is contemplating a European rescue package to bring its financing costs down and help it meet its budget deficit target.

Having already agreed to European aid for its banks, Madrid says it is in no hurry to seek further help, but it will discuss conditions attached to the European Central Bank's new bond-buying programme with euro zone finance ministers this week.

Despite the economic problems, the poll showed strong support for the euro, with 70 percent saying Spain should keep the single European currency and only 21 percent saying it should return to the peseta.

The poll showed a fall in support for Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy with 73 percent saying they did not think he was doing a good job.

It showed that 84 percent of people had little confidence in Rajoy, with even 59 percent of voters of his People' Party (PP) saying the same.

However, the poll showed a slight improvement to 30.9 percent of voters who said they would vote for the PP in an election, up from 30 percent the previous month. That is down though from 44.6 percent when it won the general election last November.

The opposition Socialist party saw its support drop to 24.1 percent from 24.7 percent in August.

