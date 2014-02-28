A man window shops as a worker changes the price tags of clothing items at a store in Madrid July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID Spanish EU-harmonised consumer prices were flat in February, preliminary data from the National Statistics Insititute (INE) showed on Friday, compared with a Reuters forecast of a rise of 0.1 percent and a January reading of a 0.3 percent rise.

Spain's national consumer price index fell by 0.1 percent in February on an annual basis, the first time prices have fallen since October, INE data showed. That compared to a rise of 0.2 percent in January.

February's easing inflation was mainly due to a fall in fuel prices after increases in the same month a year earlier, INE said. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)