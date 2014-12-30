MADRID Spanish consumer prices fell in December at their fastest rate since July 2009, largely as a result of cheaper oil, with lower prices helping to draw Spaniards back into stores and push up retail sales.

Preliminary data from statistics agency INE on Tuesday showed consumer prices were 1.1 percent lower this month than in December 2013, falling for the sixth consecutive month and faster than expected as fuel prices declined.

"These figures clearly reflect the fall in oil prices which, from the point of view of the consumer, has given a little more disposable income, and Spaniards in general prefer to consume than to save," said Estefania Ponte, analyst at Madrid-based broker Cortal Consors.

European-Union harmonised prices also fell 1.1 percent compared to a 0.5 percent drop in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.7 percent decline.

The Spanish reading was the first for December in the euro zone and will reinforce demands for the European Central Bank to start buying government bonds with new money to avert deflation and support growth across the 18-country bloc.

Euro zone preliminary price data for December will be published on Jan. 7. Inflation was just 0.3 percent in November, far from the ECB's target of just below 2 percent.

Many economists expect Spanish consumer prices to stay negative or very close to zero throughout 2015, as this year's plunge in the price of oil to a 5-1/2 year low is felt in a country heavily dependent on energy imports.

But Cortal's Ponte said Spain was unlikely to enter a destructive deflationary spiral in which consumers rein in spending in anticipation of further price falls. "We don't expect deflation in Spain," she said.

Retail sales data for November, also released on Tuesday, showed that after a nearly six-year economic slump, Spaniards were taking advantage of bargain prices.

INE said retail sales rose 1.9 percent year on year after increasing 1 percent in October, the strongest rise in a year.

(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Catherine Evans)