Britain's FTSE sees M&A, commodities-related boost
LONDON Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose on Thursday, as shares in consumer products group Reckitt Benckiser jumped on M&A-related news and energy and mining sectors were also strong.
MADRID May 30 Spanish EU-harmonised consumer prices fell by 1.1 percent year-on-year in May, flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Monday, in line with a Reuters forecast and after a previous reading of a 1.2 percent decline.
INE data also showed Spain's national consumer price index fell by 1.0 percent in May on an annual basis, slightly less than a 1.1 percent decrease in April.
May's consumer inflation was affected by a rise in electricity prices after a fall in the same month last year, while the price of package holidays fell less than in 2015, INE said.
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators are set to approve ChemChina's [CNNCC.UL] $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta after the Chinese company agreed to sell some products, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON Royal Dutch Shell is close to selling assets totalling $5 billion to cut debt following its acquisition of BG Group, the oil major said on Thursday as it reported its lowest full-year earnings in more than a decade.