MADRID Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday his government had sent a letter to European leaders urging debate on and speed over region-wide measures to fight the debt crisis and how to recapitalise the ailing banking sector.

"In that letter, I say what is urgent, a single oversight system, a mechanism for the direct recapitalisation of the banks," he said during a press conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.

"I mention the need for the EU to employ tools to ensure access to the funding markets, flexibly and efficiently, and for it to come up with a proposal for a banking union and fiscal union," Rajoy said.

Rajoy, who earlier reiterated that Spain, the fourth-largest economy in the euro zone, is finding it increasingly difficult to refinance its debt, said his government had also not washed its hands of the issue of the debt burden of the 17 regions.

"I want to make it clear that the government has not abandoned the issue of regional debt. I am Prime Minister of Spain and, as such, I am responsible before Europe and before the rest of the world for our public finances," he said.

Spain's regions, many of which have been shut out of financial markets for most of the year, face a funding crunch in the last two months of 2012. Valencia became the first of the 17 provinces to request formal aid from Madrid last week.

Concern among investors about the burden of the regions on Madrid's central coffers has been one of the key drivers behind the rise in Spanish benchmark 10-year bond yields above the 7 percent level that many consider to be unsustainable.

