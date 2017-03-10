Britain should stress jobs, prosperity in Brexit talks - Hammond
LUXEMBOURG Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Friday that Britain should prioritise jobs and prosperity in talks due to start next week on its departure from the European Union.
MADRID Spain's economy will grow by "at least" the official forecast of 2.5 percent this year, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday.
Spanish gross domestic product expanded by 3.2 percent in 2016.
(Reporting by Sarah White; Witing by Paul Day)
LONDON The deluge of cash poured into the euro zone economy in recent years by the European Central Bank appears to have finally resulted in solid - and more importantly, steady - economic growth, along with rising inflationary pressures.
LONDON British inflation is more sensitive to changes in the value of sterling and commodity prices than existing economic models suggest, Bank of England official Kristin Forbes said in a research paper released on Friday.