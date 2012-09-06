MADRID Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said they did not discuss conditions for aid for Spain, despite expectations Rajoy would seek Germany's support for a bailout in a bilateral meeting in Madrid on Thursday.

"When there is news I will tell you," Rajoy said when asked whether further aid for Spain had been discussed at the meeting.

Spain negotiated up to 100 billion euros (79.2 billion pounds) in rescue funds for its banks in June and is seen inching towards a full sovereign bailout.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Writing by Clare Kane; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)