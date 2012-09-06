Oil slips nearly 1 percent on concerns over rising U.S. output
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.
MADRID Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said they did not discuss conditions for aid for Spain, despite expectations Rajoy would seek Germany's support for a bailout in a bilateral meeting in Madrid on Thursday.
"When there is news I will tell you," Rajoy said when asked whether further aid for Spain had been discussed at the meeting.
Spain negotiated up to 100 billion euros (79.2 billion pounds) in rescue funds for its banks in June and is seen inching towards a full sovereign bailout.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Writing by Clare Kane; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)
BERLIN Europe should impose punitive tariffs on imports from the United States if President Donald Trump acts to shield U.S. industries from foreign competitors, a senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a newspaper interview.
MILAN Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.