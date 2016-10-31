MADRID Spanish retail sales increased 3.2 percent in September on a seasonally-adjusted basis from a year earlier, with growth slowing slightly from a revised 3.3 percent rise in August, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Monday.

Low inflation and falling unemployment have fuelled a consumer spending boom in Spain, helping to keep growth on track even during a 10-month political gridlock that ended at the weekend.

Spanish conservative leader Mariano Rajoy is due to be sworn in for his second term as prime minister later on Monday.

Retail sales have been rising for 26 straight months in Spain after the economy emerged from recession. August's reading was revised down from a 3.4 percent rise, INE said.

