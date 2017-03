MADRID Spanish retail sales rose 0.4 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in August, the biggest increase since May, according to data from the National Statistics Institute(INE) on Monday.

That follows a 0.2 percent contraction in retail sales in July. Retail sales have shown signs of picking up in 2014 after a three-year period when they mostly fell, as unemployment in Spain soared.

Retail sales had been expected to drop 0.3 percent year-on-year in August, according to a Reuters poll.

