MADRID Spanish retail sales rose 1.0 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in October, the biggest increase in 12 months after September's figure was revised downwards, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) on Friday.

That follows a revised 0.8 percent increase in retail sales in September versus a rise of 1.1 percent. Retail sales have grown six out of the past seven months after a three-year period when they mostly fell during a long-running economic downturn.

(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)