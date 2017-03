MADRID Spain's unemployment rate rose slightly to 26.03 percent in the fourth quarter of this year, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Thursday, up from 25.98 percent in the previous quarter.

The number of people out of work fell 8,400 to 5.896 million while the workforce shrank 65,000 to 16.758 million.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast that one of the highest unemployment rates in the European Union would come in at 26 percent.

(Reporting By Paul Day, Editing by Tracy Rucinski)