Ciudadanos party leader Albert Rivera (C) reacts with party members after results were announced in Spain's general election in Madrid, Spain, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera -

MADRID Spain's market-friendly Ciudadanos said on Sunday it will play a key role in forming a majority government after it won 40 seats in general elections, coming fourth after fellow newcomer, leftist Podemos.

"We will be decisive in forming a majority administration that will be able to change this country," Rivera told supporters.

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)