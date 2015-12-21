MADRID The leader of Spain's Ciudadanos, which came fourth in a highly fragmented election on Dec. 20, on Monday maintained the party would not be part of any future government and would be in the opposition.

Albert Rivera called on the Socialists to clarify their position and decide whether they would try and form a government with smaller left-wing forces.

The Socialists, which came second, said earlier on Monday they would block the centre-right People's Party (PP) from forming another government, after the PP won the most votes but fell far short of a majority of seats.

"Now it's up to others to make a move," Rivera told a news conference, insisting that he would prefer to abstain and allow the PP to govern rather than see Spain go to the polls again.

