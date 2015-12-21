An election campaign poster showing Spain's Prime Minister and Popular Party (PP) candidate Mariano Rajoy is seen as the sun rises on the morning of Spain's general election in Madrid, Spain, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo -

Spain's Prime Minister and Popular Party (PP) candidate Mariano Rajoy holds his ballot before casting his vote in Spain's general election in Madrid, Spain, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

People wait to deposit their ballots at a polling station during voting in Spain's general election in Ronda, southern Spain, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

People hold election campaign leaflets with the photo of Union for Democracy and Progress (UPyD) leader Andres Herzog, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A woman is comforted by Spain's Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez, as she cries at the end of an election campaign rally December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A worker pulls ballot boxes as he takes them from a warehouse to be sent to polling stations, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Voters select their ballots at a polling station with a sign hanging over the table which reads 'We are all the same, we are all different' during voting December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Spain's Prime Minister and Popular Party (PP) candidate Mariano Rajoy holds his ballot before casting his vote in Spain's general election in Madrid, Spain, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Podemos (We Can) party supporters react as party leader Pablo Iglesias and other members address the crowd after results were announced December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A deep red mark is seen on Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's face after he was punched by a man during a campaign event for Sunday's general election in Pontevedra, Spain, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Monica Patxot-Pontevedraviva.com

Spain's Prime Minister and People's Party (PP) candidate Mariano Rajoy jumps while addressing supporters from a balcony at the party headquarters after results were announced, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Podemos (We Can) party leader Pablo Iglesias (C) and party members gesture to supporters after results were announced December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Spain's Prime Minister and ruling People's Party (PP) leader Mariano Rajoy (R) and Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez stand as host Manuel Campo Vidal (C) looks on before a live televised debate December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A People's Party (PP) supporter holds a Spanish flag during a campaign rally of Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (unseen), one of the four leading candidates for Spain's national election, in Las Rozas, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID A historically fragmented vote in Spanish elections on Sunday heralded weeks of talks to form a coalition government, with neither Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's conservatives nor left-wing parties winning a clear mandate to govern.

Despite garnering the most votes, the centre-right People's Party (PP) had its worst result ever in a general election as Spaniards angered by high-level corruption cases and soaring unemployment turned away from the party in droves.

The outcome was reminiscent of a similar situation in neighbouring Portugal, where the incumbent conservatives won an October election but a socialist government backed by far left parties was ultimately sworn in.

An unexpected surge from upstart anti-austerity party Podemos, which now partly holds the key to power, is the latest example of rising populist forces in Europe at the expense of mainstream centre-right and centre-left parties.

In Spain, the fragmented vote heralded a new era of pact-making, shattering a two-party system that has dominated Spain since the 1970s and casting a pall over an economic reform programme that has helped pull the country out of recession.

"We're starting a period that will not be easy," Rajoy told cheering supporters from the balcony of the party headquarters in central Madrid. "It will be necessary to reach pacts and agreements and I will try to do this."

However, the likelihood of a PP-led coalition faded with the robust showing of Podemos who roared into third place, outpacing fellow newcomer Ciudadanos whose market-friendly policies had been seen as a natural fit for the PP.

A tie-up between the PP and Ciudadanos would yield 163 seats, far short of the 176 needed for a majority administration.

The strong results of Podemos tipped the balance to the left of the political spectrum with five left-wing parties led by the opposition Socialists and Podemos together winning 172 seats.

Such a left-wing alliance will be hard to form, however, as groups differ on economic policy and the degree of autonomy that should be awarded to the wealthy northeastern region Catalonia, home to an entrenched independence movement.

"This result confirms Spain has entered an era of political fragmentation," said Teneo Intelligence analyst Antonio Barroso. "The key question is whether there will be a coalition of parties against Rajoy."

'SPAIN IS NOT GERMANY'

The Spanish constitution does not set a specific deadline to form a government after the election. Analysts say negotiations to secure enough parliamentary support for a new prime minister could go for weeks - and maybe trigger another election.

"What most worries me is what the new government will look like and how it will govern," said PP supporter, 29-year-old teacher Carlos Fernandez, standing outside the party headquarters in central Madrid.

"The PP can't form a majority with Ciudadanos, but nor can anyone else form a majority. A grand coalition between the PP and the opposition Socialists seems the best option, but I doubt that will happen."

Leader of the opposition Socialists, Pedro Sanchez, said on Sunday Rajoy had the right to have a first go at forming a government as he had won the most votes.

"Spain wants the left, Spain wants change, but the PP has won the most votes," he said. "It falls to the leading political force to try and form a government."

A minority PP government would be technically possible but unlikely due to the strong left-wing vote, as would be a grand coalition between the PP and the Socialists, which both parties vehemently ruled out during campaigning.

"The results are so close, but Spain is not like Germany and will not form a grand coalition," said Rodrigo Serrano, a retired 67-year-old and former coach company owner at a Ciudadanos supporters event in Madrid.

"Now everyone will have to listen to each other, negotiate and talk. And put Spain and its government and stability ahead of everything else."

(Additional reporting by Sarah White, Adrian Croft, Liz O'Leary, Angus Berwick, Jesus Aguado, Blanca Rodriguez, Inmaculada Sanz and Carlos Ruano; Editing by Mary Milliken)