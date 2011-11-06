Supporters of Spain's centre-right People's Party (Partido Popular) attend an electoral rally with presidential candidate Mariano Rajoy (unseen) in Leganes, outside Madrid, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID Spain's centre-right People's Party will comfortably win parliamentary elections in two weeks time with an absolute majority, a private poll showed on Sunday, as voters punish the Socialist government for the country's economic woes.

The survey by Sigma Dos polling company published in newspaper El Mundo showed the PP winning the elections with 47.6 percent of the votes, compared with 30.6 percent for the ruling Socialists. That is barely changed from a poll taken on November 2.

The 17 percentage point advantage was in line with a survey published on Friday by the government's Centre for Sociological Research (CIS), and comes before the election on November 20.

The private poll results would give the PP an outright majority in parliament, which would enable it to push through reforms more easily without the backing of other parties.

Voters are set to punish the ruling Socialists after eight year in government and a worsening crisis that has seen the unemployment rate rise from around 9 percent at the end of 2007, to 21.5 percent in the third quarter of the year.

The poll also showed that 43 percent of voters between 18 and 29-years-old would vote for the PP, compared with 24.4 percent for the Socialists.

Youth unemployment stood at 48 percent in September, according to Eurostat data.

(Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Sophie Hares)