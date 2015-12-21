MADRID Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Monday said he had received a democratic mandate after Sunday's general election to try and form a government that gives political stability to Spain over the next four-year term.

"The People's Party believes it has a responsibility and a mandate to start a dialogue and explore the viability of a stable government that can offer the necessary certainty inside and outside Spain," Rajoy told a news conference after meeting with senior leaders of his PP.

Rajoy also said he would be open minded during those talks.

Spain's two biggest left-wing parties had earlier ruled out supporting a government led by the PP, complicating Rajoy's efforts to build a coalition to stay in power after his party won the election but fell short of a majority.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)