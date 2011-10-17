Spain's main opposition Popular Party leader Mariano Rajoy applauds as he delivers his speech on the last day of his Popular Party's national convention ''Change begins'' at the Congress Palace in Malaga October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

BARCELONA, Spain Voter anxiety over jobs will help sweep Spain's right-leaning People's Party into power in November's general election with a victory so resounding it will muffle the clout of power-broker parties from the Catalan and Basque regions, according to polls.

Surveys forecast an outright win by the People's Party, or PP, on November 20 as voters blame the Socialists for unemployment and unmanageable debt and face the enormity of painful spending cuts to ward off the euro zone debt crisis.

In previous legislatures minority Socialist or PP governments have had to strike deals with Basque and Catalan parties -- known as nationalist parties -- in order to get laws passed.

Playing kingmaker, the Basques and Catalans won concessions for their regions -- funding for local projects and financial autonomy -- despite their relatively small number of seats in Parliament. The largely opaque negotiations on such deals raised hackles in the rest of the country.

Backed by voter anger at the Socialists, the PP is seen picking up votes around the country, even in Spain's richest and most populous region Catalonia where it has historically lagged in popularity behind the Socialists and the main Catalan nationalist party Convergencia i Union, or CiU.

"Nationalism has taken a back seat to the economy," said Juan Diez, analyst at Barcelona-based think-tank IBEI.

Catalonia has its own distinct language and culture and capital city Barcelona is both hip and historic, proud of being a hub for designers and foodies.

But foremost in the minds of the electorate are jobs, not nationhood, especially in Catalonia where the local character is famous for its pragmatism as well as being different.

The PP has never won more than 23 percent of the vote in Catalonia, but could go over 24 percent on November 20, gaining two or three more seats that will help it control the national Parliament in Madrid.

The electorate's faith in the PP, or its disenchantment with the Socialists after almost eight years in power, is such that PP leader Mariano Rajoy is expected to win despite his vague policy outline on the economy.

Polls show most Spaniards see the PP as the better captain during an economic crisis and the best equipped to tackle a 21 percent unemployment rate, the highest in the European Union.

"We all have to shoulder the burden. No-one likes cuts but, if there is no money, what can we do?" said Raquel Vilalta, a 79-year-old former piano teacher from Barcelona.

CATALAN AUTONOMY

For Catalonia and the Basque country, the prospect of a PP majority is in some ways a fearful one. Leading members of the party are widely perceived to be anti-Catalan or anti-Basque, and there is a feeling that the PP, with historic ties to old centralist Spain and the repression of Fascist dictator Francisco Franco, itself embodies extreme Spanish nationalism.

"What we don't like is to be forced, like we were in Franco's time, to speak Spanish," says Nuria Dachs, 40, an unemployed office worker.

Politicians in Madrid and Barcelona recently exchanged heated words over the Catalan education model, where public schools teach primarily in Catalan, while Castilian Spanish, as spoken elsewhere in Spain and Latin America, is secondary.

But analysts say a PP government is unlikely to try to roll back the regions' fiscal and cultural autonomy, based on a 1978 Spanish constitution which aimed to definitively bury the hatchet after a 1936-1939 Civil War and Franco's subsequent brutal clampdown on Catalan and Basque cultures.

"Central governments are afraid of touching the status of the regions primarily because the system has worked very well up to now and has satisfied the electorate," said Antonio Elorza, politics professor at Madrid's Complutense University.

Even with control of Parliament, the PP still needs to generate public consensus on painful reforms.

The leader of CiU in Madrid, Josep Antoni Duran i Lleida, told Reuters in a recent interview that many Spaniards will be reluctant PP voters who will still oppose cuts in social spending if Rajoy tries to trim too far.

A Noxa poll in Barcelona-based newspaper La Vanguardia last weekend found that 85 percent of Spaniards reject social spending cuts and 60 percent would prefer higher taxes.

A clash of nationalist sympathies notwithstanding, CiU should be a natural ally for the PP in terms of economic management, since they are both seen as pro-business and free-market champions.

CiU ousted a Socialist-led regional government last November and inherited Spain's biggest regional deficit of 4.2 percent of regional gross domestic product.

They rolled up their sleeves, adopting unpopular spending cuts in health care, and are set to reduce the deficit to 2.6 percent of regional output this year, though still higher than the central government's target for each autonomous region.

Duran i Lleida said his party will continue to fight for more control over Catalonia's own tax take.

(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)