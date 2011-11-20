Spain's centre-right People's Party won Sunday's parliamentary election by a landslide as voters dumped the Socialist government that had presided over an economic crisis including sky-high unemployment.

People's Party leader Mariano Rajoy will not be sworn in until about December 20 -- an agonizing month-long transition at a time when investors are selling off Spanish government debt and pushing its borrowing costs higher.

The following is a likely timeline for the transition:

Nov 21-Dec 12 - Rajoy is expected to give hints or even make outright announcements of his economic policies to placate financial markets, eager for signs he will cut spending, restructure banks and initiate other radical reforms.

He could name a transition team that gives clues as to his all-important economy minister. Political analysts say there is no legal impediment to Rajoy working with outgoing Socialist Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero to announce emergency measures before the formal handover.

Dec 13 - Parliament -- Senate and lower house -- convenes.

Dec 14-16 - Both houses of parliament elect their officers: president, vice presidents and secretaries.

The different parties have five days to form parliamentary blocs. King Juan Carlos consults with the different groups and then proposes to the president of the lower house the candidate for prime minister.

Dec 19 - Likely date for the lower house to begin debating confirmation of the new government. Rajoy presents his program and heads of other parties speak.

Dec 20 - Likely date for vote of confidence on Rajoy. In the unlikely event that he does not get at least 176 votes, there will be a 48 hour period before another vote.

Dec 21 - Rajoy names ministers.

Dec 22 - Cabinet sworn in.

Dec 23 - First cabinet meeting.

(Compiled by Fiona Ortiz)