Basque separatist group ETA, the last armed guerrilla group in Europe, said on Thursday it was ending its five-decade armed struggle, an announcement that was welcomed by the government.

Here is a timeline of some major events since the founding of ETA, whose initials stand for Euskadi ta Askatasuna (Basque Homeland and Freedom).

1959 - ETA is formed during dictatorship of General Francisco Franco to fight for Basque self-determination.

1968 - ETA carries out first killing: victim is Meliton Manzanas, police chief in the Basque city of San Sebastian.

1973 - Franco's Prime Minister Luis Carrero Blanco is killed when his car drives over explosives planted by ETA in Madrid.

1980 - In its bloodiest year, ETA kills nearly 100 people despite Spain's return to democracy.

1983 - Members of Spanish security forces set up Anti-Terrorist Liberation Groups (GAL) to fight covert war against ETA. GAL kills 28 people from 1983-1987.

September 1985 - First ETA car bomb explodes in Madrid. A U.S. tourist is killed and 16 Civil Guards wounded.

July 1986 - Twelve Civil Guards are killed in Madrid and 50 wounded. Juan Manuel Soares, a repentant Basque separatist, is sentenced to 1,401 years in jail in April 2000 for the killings.

June 1987 - Twenty-one shoppers are killed by a bomb at a Barcelona supermarket. ETA apologises.

1993 - Socialists win another election, but with a slim majority. They gradually lose support, tainted by scandal surrounding the government's role in the so-called GAL.

July 1997 - ETA kidnaps and kills Popular Party member and Ermua town councillor Miguel Angel Blanco.

September 1998 - ETA announces a truce which ends in December 1999.

November 21, 2000 - Socialist Former Health Minister Ernest Lluch shot dead in Barcelona.

March 11, 2004 - Train bombs, planted by Islamic radicals connected with al Qaeda, kill 191 people in Madrid. Government initially attributes attacks to ETA.

-- Three days later a general election gives surprise victory to Socialists, led by Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero.

October 10, 2004 - New Socialist Prime Minister Zapatero appeals to ETA to give up the fight after the arrest of a suspected leader.

March 22, 2006 - ETA declares a permanent cease-fire, which comes into force two days later.

December 30 - Car bomb explodes at Madrid airport killing two Ecuadorians. Zapatero breaks off peace process.

December 1, 2007 - ETA suspects kill two Guardia Civil policemen working undercover in France.

January 14, 2008 - Zapatero rules out any chance of peace talks with ETA and says its only option is unilateral surrender.

-- March 7 - Isaias Carrasco, former councillor for the Socialist Party, is killed in Mondragon. ETA later claims responsibility.

-- November 5 - ETA claims responsibility for 10 bombings and says it will press its campaign for Basque rights.

-- November 17 - ETA's suspected military leader, Garikoitz Aspiazu Rubina, known by aliases "Txeroki" or "Cherokee," is arrested in France's Pyrenean region, near the Spanish border.

-- December 3 - Ignacio Uria, owner of the construction company Altuna y Uria, is shot dead in Azpeitia. ETA later claims responsibility for the killing.

-- December 8 - French police announce the arrest of a man identified as Balak, presumed successor to Txeroki.

April 18, 2009 - Jurdan Martitegi, ETA's new military leader known as "the giant," is arrested in southern France.

-- August 9 - ETA claims responsibility for bombs in the previous two months which killed three policemen and injured 46.

-- November 14 - Batasuna calls for talks between ETA and Spain based on principles used in Northern Ireland's peace process. Spain rejects the overtures the next day.

February 28, 2010 - Ibon Gogeascoechea, ETA's latest top leader and on the run since 1997, is arrested in Normandy.

-- March 17 - A French police officer is shot and killed near Paris after suspected ETA rebels fire on his patrol while leaving a car robbery scene.

-- September 5 - ETA decides to stop carrying out armed attacks, according to a statement published by Basque-language newspaper Gara on its website.

-- September 26 - ETA lays out conditions for an end to its violent campaign, warning that it reserves the right to defend itself during a so-called "cease-fire."

-- October 28 - Batasuna says it will reject violence in its drive to be legalised but the government says it must go further to be able to participate in elections.

January 10, 2011 - "ETA has decided to declare a permanent and general cease-fire, which may be verified by the international community," says a statement published on the website of Basque regional newspaper Gara.

-- Spain rejects the cease-fire. Deputy Prime Minister Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba says ETA must permanently renounce violence and put a definitive and irreversible end to its activities.

September 23 - ETA prisoners across Spain and France join a call for a permanent cease-fire by the separatist group. The government says the next day that the move is welcome but is welcome but does not go far enough as ETA must disband.

October 1 - Spain's banned Ekin organisation, a support group for ETA, decides to disband.

October 17 - High-profile figures including former U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan and Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams attended a conference in San Sebastian, the Basque region, as pressure intensified on ETA to renounce violence.

October 20 - ETA announces the end of its armed struggle in a statement.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Sophie Hares)