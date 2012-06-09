Blast kills at least 10 in Pakistani city of Lahore
LAHORE, Pakistan An explosion near the Punjab provincial assembly in the Pakistani city of Lahore killed at least 10 people and wounded dozens on Monday, a local emergency rescue service said.
BRUSSELS A euro zone conference call to discuss a rescue of Spain's banks ended after 2-1/2 hours on Saturday and a spokesman for Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said a statement would be issued after the Spanish government has spoken.
Spain's finance minister is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1930 CET (6:30 p.m. British time).
One source said that Spain had not formally requested aid from its euro zone partners, but would "more than likely do so in the coming days", once an audit of its banking sector showing more precisely what its capital needs are is completed.
That audit is expected by June 21.
Earlier sources told Reuters that euro zone finance ministers had agreed that up to 100 billion euros could be released to Spain if it requests, although they emphasised that was an upper limit, not an indication of the amount Spain needs.
(Writing by Luke Baker)
LAHORE, Pakistan An explosion near the Punjab provincial assembly in the Pakistani city of Lahore killed at least 10 people and wounded dozens on Monday, a local emergency rescue service said.
NEW YORK Washington state’s attorney general has promised to uncover "what truly motivated" President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, an approach that could prompt a rare public examination of how a U.S. president makes national security decisions.
LONDON Reuters polls are forecasting that British factory input prices will show an 18.3 percent year-on-year increase In January, up from 15.8 percent a month earlier, when they are released on Tuesday.