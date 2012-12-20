European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
MADRID Spain's antitrust body on Thursday imposed a 120-million-euro fine on telecommunication companies Telefonica (TEF.MC), Vodafone (VOD.L) and Orange FTE.PA.
In a statement, the regulator said the three firms were found guilty of fixing artificially high termination prices for text messages.
Telefonica, Vodafone and Orange said they would appeal the decision.
(Reporting By Jesús Aguado and Robert Hetz; Editing by Julien Toyer)
LONDON European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
BERLIN The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2016, data showed on Tuesday, as increased state spending, higher private consumption and construction in Europe's biggest economy more than offset a drag from foreign trade.
ZURICH Credit Suisse posted a 2.44 billion Swiss franc (1.87 billion pounds) net loss for 2016, its second straight year in the red, keeping pressure on Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam to deliver on his turnaround plan for Switzerland's second-biggest bank.