MADRID Spain's antitrust body on Thursday imposed a 120-million-euro fine on telecommunication companies Telefonica (TEF.MC), Vodafone (VOD.L) and Orange FTE.PA.

In a statement, the regulator said the three firms were found guilty of fixing artificially high termination prices for text messages.

Telefonica, Vodafone and Orange said they would appeal the decision.

