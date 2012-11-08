BRUSSELS Spain's sovereign rating is suitable but would likely fall by two notches to "junk" if Fitch Ratings decided on further negative action, its sovereign ratings manager said on Thursday.

Spain is struggling with a recession and high unemployment, but dodged a bullet last month when fellow agency Moody's Investors Service affirmed the country's investment grade rating.

"We think our current rating is the appropriate rating but if we were to take a further negative rating action it's more likely than not it would be to sub-investment grade," David Riley, Fitch's Global Head of Sovereign and Supranational Group, told Reuters on the sidelines of a bonds conference.

Fitch's grade for Spain is BBB, two notches above junk and one notch higher than those of Standard & Poor's and Moody's. All three have Spain's rating on negative outlook.

Asked what would trigger a downgrade, Riley said this could happen "if we reassessed the cost of the bank restructuring, if there was significant slippage against what we think is going to be in terms of the budget outcomes, not just in 2012 but beyond that".

Deteriorating growth prospects would also be a significant negative factor, he said.

But Riley noted that Spain had implemented structural reforms, including one in the labour market, and said the country was undergoing an "adjustment process".

Fitch had not yet decided on the negative outlook to France's AAA rating, Riley said.

"We are 50-50," he said, adding that Fitch would make a decision during the course of 2013, weighing up France's commitment to reducing its budget deficit with its growth prospects and its competitiveness challenges.

France will fight to cut its budget deficit to the EU's target ceiling next year, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said earlier, one day after the European Commission challenged the country's deficit and growth forecasts.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Michael Roddy)