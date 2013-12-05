MADRID A Spanish court on Thursday seized the passports of two former policemen wanted by Argentina for torture during the 1970s under the dictatorship of Spanish leader Francisco Franco.

The two are at targets of an extradition request from Argentine Judge Maria Servini who is using international human rights law to investigate possible crimes against humanity while Spain upholds an amnesty for Franco-era officials.

The two elderly men, who left Spain's High Court on Thursday in dark glasses and their faces covered with scarves, must report to the court weekly in a ruling seen as the first step in any extradition process.

Spain has yet to decide whether it will turn them over to Argentina. Spain's right and left parties agreed to draw a curtain on history after the 1975 death of Franco in a "Pact of Forgetting" that was given legal basis in a 1977 amnesty law.

Argentina is turning the tables on Spain by using the international law that Spain itself used in 2005 to prosecute a member of Argentina's former military dictatorship in Spanish courts for crimes against humanity.

In a case that could dredge up Spain's uncomfortable past, hundreds of Spaniards are turning to an Argentine court to seek justice for crimes committed during Franco's 36-year rule.

One of the men, Antonio Gonzalez, known as "Billy the Kid", is accused of torturing 13 people between 1971 and 1975, crimes that could net him up to 25 years in jail under Argentine law. The other, Jesus Munecas, is accused of torturing one person.

