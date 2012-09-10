MADRID Spain's Treasury on Monday sold 6 billion euros (4.8 billion pounds) of bonds and bills in a direct placement to finance the FROB bank fund, a source with knowledge of the operation said.

"The operation was closed today. The details will be published tomorrow," the source said speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Treasury is issuing a six-month bill maturing on March, 15 2013, as well as two bonds maturing on October, 31 2019 - coupon 4.3 percent - and on October, 31 2020 - coupon 4.85 percent - according to the framework of the operation published in the official journal on Monday.

The economy ministry said last week the Treasury would inject 6 billion euros into the state's bank rescue fund to beef up its firepower after the emergency recapitalisation of troubled lender Bankia (BKIA.MC).

