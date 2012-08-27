MADRID Spain's economy contracted by more than previously estimated in 2010, and grew by less than first published in 2011, according to revised data from the National Statistics Institute released on Monday.

The data showed Spain's economy shrank by 0.3 percent in 2010, more than the 0.1 percent contraction originally reported, and grew by 0.4 percent last year, less than the 0.7 percent previously reported.

The official data provider said the changes were a result of new structural data available and revisions to preliminary data.

The downwards revision to the 2011 growth figures was a result of a change to external demand figures, which showed exports were slightly weaker than first thought.

Revised data come before Tuesday's release of final data for gross domestic product data for the second quarter, which are expected to confirm output fell by 0.4 percent on a quarterly basis.

