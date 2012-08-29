Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
MADRID Spain's economic output will improve in the first quarters of 2013, the Secretary of State for the Economy Fernando Jimenez Latorre said on Tuesday, after quarterly data showed the economy shrank 0.4 percent in the second quarter of this year.
"In principle we believe we're at the point of the biggest contraction, which will continue into the second half of the year. We'll start to see a correction from the first quarters of next year," Latorre said at a news conference in Madrid.
Spain is currently suffering from its second recession in three years. Gross Domestic Product fell 1.3 percent on an annual basis in the second quarter of 2012, worse than initial estimates of 1.0 percent.
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is mulling changes to how it calculates U.S. trade deficits in a way that would likely help bolster political arguments to renegotiate key trade deals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people involved in the discussions.