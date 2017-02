MADRID Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday the country could contract less in 2012 than official forecasts of a shrinkage of 1.5 percent year-on-year.

"It's possible, and likely, that it will be better than the current forecasts of 1.5 percent," de Guindos told politicians during a Parliamentary session.

Flash data on Wednesday showed Spain's economy shrank by 1.6 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier and by 0.3 percent quarter on quarter.

