MADRID The Spanish government expects first quarter growth to be 'at least the same' as fourth quarter growth of 0.2 percent, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

"We still don't have all the indicators for the first quarter .. but the government expects the economy to continue to strengthen and growth to be at least the same as in the previous quarter," he said at an event in Madrid.

Spain's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter from the third, its second quarterly expansion in a row.

(Reporting By Blanca Rodriguez, Writing by Sonya Dowsett)