MADRID House prices in Spain rose by 0.8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2014, compared with a 1.6 percent fall in the first quarter, the first annual rise in six years, data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Monday.

The indicator is the latest sign of the country's economic recovery.

House prices plummeted in Spain after the bursting of a decade-long property bubble.

House prices last rose year-on-year in the first quarter of 2008, according to the INE data.

The prices of newly built houses rose most, up 1.9 percent, while "second-hand" houses rose 0.2 percent, the highest increase since the fourth quarter of 2007.

Earlier this month data from real estate website Fotocasa.es showed a monthly increase of 1 percent, the largest rise in eight years.

Fotocasa, which is considered to offer more up-to-date information than INE, said house prices have fallen 43.9 percent since they hit a peak of 2.952 euros per square metre in April 2007.

