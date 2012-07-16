MADRID Spain will miss its deficit and debt targets this year and next, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday, though noted the forecasts do not take in to account the 65-billion-euro (51 billion pounds)) austerity package announced last week.

The IMF Fiscal monitor report said Spain's deficit will reach 7 percent of gross domestic product in 2012 and 5.9 percent in 2013.

The country's debt would reach 90.3 percent of economic output in 2012 and 96.5 percent in 2013, the IMF said, although this figure could come down sharply if and once the direct recapitalisation of Spanish banks came into force.

The forecasts compare to European Union-agreed goals of a deficit of 6.3 percent of GDP in 2012 and 4.5 percent in 2013 and debt forecasts of 79.8 percent of output in 2012 and 82.3 percent in 2013.

The government's debt-to-GDP forecasts are set to be adjusted to take into account a recent upwards revision of the deficit over the next three years as well as a bank recapitalisation for which Spain requested EU aid in June.

"Revenue underperformance due to the recession and higher spending pressures from unemployment insurance costs, social security outlays and interest payments were expected to push the deficit close to 7 percent of GDP this year before the announcement of new measures on July 11," the report says.

Spain slipped in to recession for the second time since 2009 in the first quarter and its unemployment rate is more than double the EU average, while its high public deficit has prompted a slew of spending cuts and tax hikes.

The government's most recent reforms will slash 56.4 billion euros from the public shortfall in the next two and a half years, leaving a gap to be filled by taxes on energy.

Around 13.5 billion euros would be obtained in 2012 and 22.9 billion euros in 2013, representing around 1.3 percent of GDP and 2.3 percent of GDP respectively.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)