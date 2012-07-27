MADRID The International Monetary Fund on Friday praised Spain for the measures it is taking to confront the crisis but warned their success would depend on steps being taken at the European Union level and lower stress within sovereign debt markets.

In its annual report on the Spanish economy, the IMF said mounting market pressure on Spain and soaring borrowing costs would have negative consequences for the rest of Europe.

"All in all, the Spanish authorities have been proactive in the adoption of measures throughout the crisis, with a significant intensification in recent months," the Fund said in its article IV report.

"The actions already taken and the ones to be adopted in the future will decisively contribute to the improvement of the economic situation," it said.

"Nevertheless, ultimate success will hinge also on continued progress at the European level in strengthening the currency union and in reducing stress in sovereign debt markets."

The IMF said the restructuring of the financial system, for which Spain has sought an up to 100-billion-euro (78.2 billion pounds) credit line, and the latest fiscal package as well as an ambitious agenda of structural reforms, had the potential to rebuild trust and get the economy back on a sustainable path.

However, it insisted, as in previous reports, that there was scope for a softer austerity path over the next two years to avoid the recession deepening further.

Spain, the latest frontline in the 2-1/2-year euro zone debt crisis, is under massive market pressure due to a toxic mix of a contracting economy, high unemployment, highly-indebted regions and crippled banks following the burst of a decade-long property bubble four years ago.

The country's borrowing costs reached new euro-era highs this week but eased on Thursday and Friday after top European policymakers said they were ready to act to support Spain.

BLEAKER ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

According to European officials, Spain conceded behind closed doors this week that it may need a state bailout but the Spanish government strongly denied any such possibility on Friday.

The government also said on Friday it would fund a new liquidity mechanism to help the regions repay their debts through a bank loan and would not have to tap the market as worries mount the country could soon be forced to seek a full-scale bailout.

As highly-devolved autonomous communities struggle to meet their deficit-cutting targets, the IMF urged Spain to use any available tool to enhance fiscal discipline.

In the report the IMF staff also gave a bleaker economic outlook than the forecasts released by the Fund two weeks ago.

The staff who visited Spain in early June sees Spanish Gross Domestic Product contracting by 1.7 percent in 2012 and 1.2 percent in 2013, while they said the country would grow by 0.9 percent in 2014.

This compares with a government forecast of a 1.5 percent contraction in 2012, 0.5 percent shrinkage in 2013 and a 1.2 percent growth in 2014.

The inspectors also said the latest fiscal package should be enough to meet the EU-agreed deficit goals for 2012 and 2013 but additional measures would be needed in 2014.

They forecast a Spanish deficit of 3.6 percent of GDP in 2014 and 3.3 percent in 2015. The country would come back below the EU ceiling of 3 percent of GDP only in 2016, they said.

Debt would continue to grow but would remain under 100 percent of GDP in the medium-term, a level seen as challenging but still sustainable, the report said.

Including the bank bailout, IMF staff said they saw debt-to-GDP at 89.6 percent in 2012, 94.3 percent in 2013 and 96.6 percent in 2014.

