MADRID Italy has leapfrogged Spain on the euro zone worry list but Madrid is still a long way from convincing investors it is on the mend as its regions fight high debt and its banks struggle with still-sliding property values.

Last month, Italy's country risk, as measured by yields on its 10-year sovereign bonds, jumped Spain's and the gap is now at its widest since April 2009.

Standard & Poor's debt rating of Italy is now three notches below Spain's following a downgrade this week on worries the euro zone's third largest economy is trapped in low growth and high debt and lacks the political cohesion to dig itself out.

But Spanish bond yields are still near their own euro-era highs with investors unconvinced the euro zone's fourth biggest economy will avoid needing a Greek-style bailout at some point.

On Tuesday, European Central Bank Governor Jean-Claude Trichet praised Spain's financial situation in an interview with local daily Expansion, but warned policymakers they could not take their eyes off the ball.

The ECB has bought Spanish and Italian bonds in recent weeks to stop them spiralling out of control.

"It's far too soon to say Spain is out of the woods. Until Spain can prove it can go through a period of sustained growth, and demonstrates that the banks aren't in as bad a position as people fear, it will have trouble separating itself from the other Southern European economies," said Ben May of Capital Economics.