Jesus Pardal, an unemployed 29-year-old father-to-be, poses for a photo with his wife Yolanda Garcia, 24, as he takes out garbage belonging to other people to earn .50 Euro cents (.60 U.S. cents) in Cadiz, southern Spain November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

MADRID Spain's number of jobless rose by 2.7 percent in October from a month earlier, or by 128,242 people, leaving 4.8 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Monday.

This was the third straight month the jobless figures rose after a respite during the summer tourism season.

Monthly jobless data records the number Spaniards registered as out of work, while the unemployment rate, which hit a record high of 25 percent in the third quarter, is an official survey and considered a more reliable gauge of the jobs market.

