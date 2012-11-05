FTSE posts first weekly loss in a month on weak banks and miners
LONDON Britain's top share index hit a two-week low on Friday and ended a run of three straight weeks of gains, with lenders Standard Chartered and RBS among the biggest fallers.
MADRID Spain's number of jobless rose by 2.7 percent in October from a month earlier, or by 128,242 people, leaving 4.8 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Monday.
This was the third straight month the jobless figures rose after a respite during the summer tourism season.
Monthly jobless data records the number Spaniards registered as out of work, while the unemployment rate, which hit a record high of 25 percent in the third quarter, is an official survey and considered a more reliable gauge of the jobs market.
LONDON Royal Bank of Scotland reported a sharp rise in losses on Friday as higher misconduct charges and restructuring costs underscored the challenges facing the lender nine years after it was bailed out in the world's biggest bank rescue.
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.