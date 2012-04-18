Spain's King Juan Carlos looks on from inside a car as he leaves a hospital after being discharged in Madrid April 18, 2012. King Juan Carlos came under intense media fire on Sunday for hunting elephants in Botswana when his country was being sucked back into the euro zone's financial crisis and one young Spaniard out of two was unemployed. The royal holiday last week would have remained secret if the king had not tripped on a step, fractured his hip and had to be flown back urgently to Madrid to undergo hip replacement surgery on Saturday morning. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Animal rights activists hold signs that read, 'Real (Or royal. Word has both meanings) hunting victims' (L) and 'Ban hunting,' as they protest outside the hospital where Spain's King Juan Carlos is hospitalized in Madrid April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A policeman pushes a protester holding a banner in front of the exit of a hospital from which Spain's King Juan Carlos was discharged in Madrid April 18, 2012. King Juan Carlos came under intense media fire on Sunday for hunting elephants in Botswana when his country was being sucked back into the euro zone's financial crisis and one young Spaniard out of two was unemployed. The royal holiday last week would have remained secret if the king had not tripped on a step, fractured his hip and had to be flown back urgently to Madrid to undergo hip replacement surgery on Saturday morning. The poster reads 'King, abdication! Juan Carlos, caught. You are fired!' REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID Spain's King Juan Carlos I hobbled out of a Madrid hospital on Wednesday and apologised for making an elephant-hunting trip to Botswana - a jaunt which has caused outrage in a country suffering from an economic crisis.

The 74-year-old monarch, who suffers from osteoarthritis, had fractured his hip in Botswana was flown back to Spain for emergency replacement surgery on Saturday.

"I'm much better...I'm very sorry. I made a mistake and it won't happen again," the King told reporters outside his hospital room in Madrid's San Jose hospital.

Spanish media have slammed the monarch for the expensive trip, which only came to light because of the accident.

Spain is struggling against a massive public deficit and soaring unemployment, with half of young people out of work.

News of the king's came at a time when Spain's political leaders face growing social anger and the monarchy and its role have been in focus in recent weeks.

It also angered wildlife activists, with thousands flooding social media with calls for the king to relinquish his position as honorary president of the Spanish branch of the World Wildlife Fund.

The royal family was criticised in December when Inaki Urdangarin, the husband of the king's youngest daughter Cristina, was charged in a fraud and embezzlement case.

A separate accident also drew attention to the royal family last week, when Felipe Juan Froilan, the 13-year-old son of the king's eldest daughter Infanta Elena, accidentally shot himself in the foot with a shotgun during target practice outside a family home north of Madrid.

The king, who oversaw the country's tense transition to democracy, won respect from many Spaniards in 1981 when he publicly condemned an attempted coup.

He has remained very popular, though a poll in October showed that the Spanish people's trust in the royal family was declining.

(Reporting by Paul Day and Julien Toyer; Editing by Angus MacSwan)