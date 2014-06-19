Spain's King Juan Carlos (R) and Queen Sofia (2ndR), new King Felipe VI (2ndL), her wife Queen Letizia (L), their daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia pose after the Sash of Captain-General ceremony at La Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, June 19, 2014. Spain's new king, Felipe VI, will be sworn in on Thursday in a low-key ceremony which monarchists hope will usher in a new era of popularity for the troubled royal household. REUTERS/Zipi/Pool

Spain's new King Felipe VI and his wife Queen Letizia attend the swearing-in ceremony at the Congress of Deputies in Madrid, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID Spain's new king, Felipe VI, was sworn in on Thursday in a low-key ceremony which monarchists hope will usher in a new era of popularity for the troubled royal household.

Felipe became king after his father, Juan Carlos, abdicated earlier this month following a series of scandals that led many Spaniards to question the role of the monarchy itself.

Hopes for the new king are high, and some believe that, despite his role being mainly symbolic as head of state, he will use his position to push dialogue over the challenge of a separatist movement in wealthy northeastern Catalonia.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Toby Chopra)