MADRID Spain's centre-right government made rules on part-time jobs more attractive for employers and decreed other labour market reforms on Friday in a fresh bid to reduce the European Union's second-highest jobless rate.

Spain is just emerging from five years of economic crisis marked by 26 percent unemployment, just under Greece's jobless rate. Half of young workers, aged 18 to 25, are unemployed.

A much-applauded labour market reform last year made it cheaper for companies to lay workers off or to reduce their hours and change shifts, and also limited the power of labour unions to negotiate contracts over entire industrial sectors.

A report this week from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a group of wealthy nations, said those measures had helped slow the pace of job destruction, but urged the government to do more.

The new rules passed on Friday will ease restrictions on part-time contracts - which are far less common in Spain than in other European countries, Employment Minister Fatima Banez said at a news conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.

Under current part-time contracts, the employer has little margin to increase or decrease hours or change work shifts or days. Under the new rules the employer will be able to make such changes, and on shorter notice to the worker.

Also, parents of children up to 12 years old will be allowed to request reduced shifts, Banez said. Now, reduced work hours are available for parents of children aged 8 and younger.

"We have to promote part-time jobs in this early part of the economic recovery as a transition to stable employment," she said.

The changes respond to demands from business leaders, who have said more flexibility in part-time contracts will trigger new hires, reducing the number of unemployed.

But business chambers and labour unions have resisted a deeper overhaul of Spain's so-called dual labour market - the chasm between permanent contracts with hefty benefits and severance pay for many older workers and temporary contracts with no severance and weak benefits for most younger workers.

Consultants Eurasia Group said earlier this week that Spain's fresh labour market reforms would fail to change that duality or launch sufficient active policies such as programmes to train workers to match the changing demands of businesses.

"As a result, no improvement to youth or long-term unemployment will be likely," political analyst Antonio Roldan wrote in a report from the Eurasia Group.

Brussels has urged Spain to phase in a single employment contract that would gradually build up the cost of dismissing a worker, over time. But labour unions have pushed to retain the traditional gold-plated permanent contracts, while companies want to hold on to the option of temporary contracts.

In another measure announced on Friday the government said it had approved a draft bill - which will go to parliament - to give insurance companies covering workers' compensation more power over decisions regarding when a worker should return to the job after a work-related injury or illness.

That is meant to reduce sick leave, increase productivity and make Spanish companies more competitive.

In addition, Spain sent a youth jobs plan to Brussels as a step to qualify for European funds for training people under 25 who are not working, studying or in any training programme. Spain's share of the European funds is 1.9 billion euros.

(Writing by Fiona Ortiz; editing by David Evans)