A worker stands on a crane as he prunes a tree outside a Bank of Spain in the Andalusian capital of Seville February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

MADRID Spanish banks' bad loans dropped to 10.39 percent of their outstanding portfolios in February, down from 10.78 percent in January, Bank of Spain data showed on Thursday.

In a statement, the Bank of Spain said bad loans fell after nationalised banks transferred toxic assets to Spain's so-called bad bank.

Loans that fell into arrears went down by 8.8 billion euros (7.53 billion pounds) from January, to 161.9 billion euros in February.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)