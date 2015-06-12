Ahora Madrid (Now Madrid) local candidate Manuela Carmena (R) and Socialist Party (PSOE) local candidate Antonio Miguel Carmona pose at the end of a news conference in Madrid, Spain, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRIDA left-wing former judge, backed by anti-austerity party Podemos, will become the next mayor of Spain's capital after joining with the Socialists on Friday to end 24 years of centre-right Popular Party (PP) rule in Madrid.

The victory of her left-wing alliance in the national capital is another blow to the PP after its rout in municipal and regional elections last month when austerity-weary Spaniards abandoned the party in droves.

The PP's dismal results at the polls have put pressure on Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to make changes in his party ahead of a likely parliamentary election in November.

Manuela Carmena, 71, whose appointment was announced at a news conference with the Socialists on Friday, ran an anti-corruption campaign centred on blocking the privatisation of public services and preventing household evictions in Madrid.

Despite backing from Podemos, the former labour rights activist during the Franco dictatorship says she is not affiliated with any party. She told journalists she hoped she could bring "a real change in the way of doing politics".

Although the PP candidate, party veteran Esperanza Aguirre, won most votes and seats in the May 24 vote, she was not able to secure the 29-seat absolute majority needed to take office.

Carmena's alliance of community activists, Ahora Madrid ("Madrid Now") is mirrored by a similar left-wing coalition in Barcelona, led by anti-eviction campaigner Ada Colau, who was confirmed on Friday as mayor of Spain's second-biggest city.

The appointment of the two women reflects splintering political allegiances in Spain. After six years of economic crisis and a series of corruption scandals, voters are opting for new parties to shatter a two-party system that has dominated since the country entered democracy in the late 1970s.

Retired from the legal profession since 2010, Carmena had set up a shop selling baby clothes sewn by ex-convicts. She turned down initial approaches from Podemos ("We Can") leader Pablo Iglesias to lead the campaign for Ahora Madrid, then relented in March.

She became the favoured candidate of bohemians and social activists. Artists created a series of posters for her during her campaign, including one of her with a Catwoman mask, a play on the nickname 'cats', given to people from Madrid.

In another sign of the changing guard, former PP mayor of the Mediterranean city of Valencia, Rita Barbera, said on Friday she was leaving the town hall after more than two decades.

Barbera won the most votes in the city on May 24 but fell well short of an absolute majority. A candidate from the regional left-wing party Compromis will now take over as mayor in Spain's third-biggest city.

